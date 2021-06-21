Burns named co-leader of House Steel Caucus

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2003 file photo, heavy machinery rolls through the U.S Steel Corp. Edgar Thompson Works in Braddock, Pa., east of Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp. said Friday, April 30, 2021, that it is canceling a $1.5 billion project to bring state-of-the-art improvements to its operations in western Pennsylvania, saying the world has changed in the two years since it announced its intentions. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) has been named co-leader of the House Steel Caucus, which will focus on policies and issues within Pennsylvania’s steel and metals industry.

Burns said he intends to work closely with his Republican counterpart, Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny/Washington).

“A big goal of my ‘American Made Jobs Plan’ is to restore manufacturing jobs by requiring use of U.S.-made steel in construction or repair of all underground pipelines, and in any private project that receives taxpayer funding,” Burns said. “I’ve now acquired a larger platform from which to make that argument, and I look forward to working with Representative Mihalek to advance my proposal, as well as others that help the steel industry and its workers.”

Mihalek said she is eager to work with members of the caucus to make a real change for the steel industry and its employees.

“We will need both sides of the aisle to support our efforts and I can’t think of a better co-chair to tackle this issue with than Representative Burns,” Mihalek said.

According to a 2018 study by the American Iron and Steel Institute, the steel industry employs over 34,000 workers who earn $3.14 billion in annual wages. Burns and Mihalek both said they intend to be an active caucus that hosts policy discussions with the industry and visits steel and metals manufacturing sites across the state.