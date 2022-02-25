CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is hosting a concealed carry seminary at 6 p.m. on March 8 at Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Co.

Anyone who would like to attend must register by calling (814)-736-7339 by March 4. Representatives from law enforcement will talk about rules and regulations for firearm transport and use in Pennsylvania.

“As chairman of the Second Amendment Caucus I feel it’s important to know your rights as a law-abiding gun owner,” Burns said. “These events have proven to be extremely educational even for the most experienced firearm users.”

The Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Co. is located at 176 Adams Ave., Mineral Point.