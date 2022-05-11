CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is supporting a bill that would prevent domestic violence actors from holding public office or profit in state government.

In Pennsylvania, those who commit felonies cannot serve in office. Rep. Scott Conklin who actually is the author of the bill said that this would have legislators put families and victims of domestic violence first.

Even though domestic violence may not always result in a felony, Burns wants it still to be seen as an infamous crime.

“Pennsylvania’s constitution prohibits people convicted of ‘embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime’ from serving in the legislature,” Burns said. “It’s quite possible domestic violence might qualify as an ‘infamous crime’ depending on its severity. This legislation would specifically add any conviction of domestic violence.”

Burns also explained that even though felons can not hold office, they can still run. The only way they are then removed if they are the winner and a public complaint is filed.

In Pennsylvania it is estimated that one-in-four women and one-in-seven men experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner. At least 109 people have died as a direct result of domestic violence in the last year alone.