EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County is set to receive an additional $740,350 in federal funding to go toward a rental and utility assistance program.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program helps renters deal with financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria). It offers rental and utility assistance to help Pennsylvanians avoid eviction or loss of utility service.

“This funding was originally given to another county, but was re-allocated to Cambria County based on need,” Burns said. “I’m always looking to make sure we’re getting our fair share and making sure public funding is going where it’s needed — and not wasted somewhere else.”

The program helps households with paying rent, past-due rent balances (also known as arrears), utility and home energy costs arrears, and other expenses related to housing.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Applications for the program can be submitted online at COMPASS.state.pa.us.