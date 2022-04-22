CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced two more PennDOT state grants that will help relocate Shaft Road and improve streets in Portage.

The two grants were awarded by the PennDOT Multimodal Fund. Approximately $443,000 will fund the fifth section of the multi-phase streetscape program in Portage, which includes new sidewalks, curbs and ADA ramps. The $241,000 grant will focus on the relocation of Shaft Road in Summerhill Township, which will include hillside stabilization.

“Since taking office I’ve fought to bring state and federal funding back to our region – and those efforts are paying off,” Burns said. “This funding will help Portage and Summerhill Township make important upgrades and public safety improvements, which will have a big impact on the surrounding community.”

It’s reported Burns has helped secure more than $275 million in state and federal dollars for programs and projects throughout the region since taking office.