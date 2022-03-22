CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced a $449,103 state grant to expand broadband access in Allegheny Township.

In a continued effort to bring broadband internet access to rural or underserved communities, this latest state grant will fund 25 miles of fiberoptic cable in Allegheny Township. It’s reported the cable will provide internet speeds of up to 200 Mbps download and 40 Mbps upload.

Cresson’s In The Stix Broadband will receive the grant funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program.

“This grant is going to allow 400 homes and 50 businesses to have access to high-speed internet,” Burns said in a press release. “Between grants like this and the vote I cast last year to create Pennsylvania’s Rural Broadband Development Authority, I’m delivering on my commitment to expand this critical service to rural communities.”

Burns added that the last several years have shown how essential reliable, high-speed internet is for everything from remote learning, to telehealth visits, to keeping families connected, and helping businesses compete and grow.

“Fast, consistent internet service is the critical connection that can allow a small business in Ebensburg or Jackson Township to sell its goods or services to a customer anywhere in the world,” Burns said. “But that can’t happen without the lines to provide the connections, which is what this grant is all about.”

Burns has secured over $275 million in state and federal investment to help fund everything from high-speed internet and hospital expansions, to education technology and school programs.