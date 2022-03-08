HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inside the charred Blair House Apartments, life stands still. Cereal boxes sit on kitchen tables, but no one has lived there since the first major fire in May 2020.

The building suffered a second fire almost exactly a year later in 2021.

Now, the Huntingdon Borough said it’s time for life to move forward.

Despite a “Dangerous Structure” hearing on deck for April 19, 2022, Huntingdon Borough Zoning & Code Enforcement Officer Jim Morris said the structure is stable.

“We wanted to ensure that the building was safe and didn’t have a chance of collapsing, so we have engineers on site now and they give us a monthly report to basically satisfy our concerns,” said Morris.

To the public eye, it may not look like there’s been progress at the Blair House Apartments, but Morris said they’re in constant communication with the property owner and change is on the way.

“She also wants the building to be restored exactly the way it was before the fire,” said Morris. “The borough believes that this is a win-win for everybody.”

The Blair House Apartments were home to 59 elderly and disabled community members.

“Since then there was a shortage of that type of rentals in the borough,” said Morris.

Since the building is structurally sound, Morris said they won’t be tearing it down, but they will gut the inside which is still full of damaged furniture.

“Then they will start from scratch on the inside, bring it all up to today’s codes,” said Morris.

It’s estimated to be about a $10 million project.

“This project costs residents absolutely nothing,” said Morris. “This is all a private entity.”

Designs are currently being planned.

“We hope it was completed two years ago after it burned, but unfortunately we went through a lot of things,” said Morris. “We’re dealing with different agencies, we’re dealing with different insurance companies, and that’s all very time consuming.”

Morris said they hope to have a new roof on the building by October 2022, to prevent further damage to the inside and make the Blair House into homes once again.