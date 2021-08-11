Burial ground discovered in Cambria County, filled with American history

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — What is now known as the Historic Angus Cemetary in East Taylor Township, used to only be recognized as a family burial plot in front of a wooden area. That is until the Sons of the American Legion Post 970 discovered a larger cemetery buried in the woods.

“We knew it was a cemetery, but we didn’t know how big it was,” Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 970, Larry Coy said.

The group, along with community volunteers, spent every Saturday for two years, chainsawing, weed whacking and mowing the wooden area to uncover 304 graves. Some headstones dating back to at least the mid-1700s.

Coy’s group donated the wooden crosses and asked local girl scout groups to paint the tops of them. While another donor gifted the cemetery with flag poles.

Once the work was done, the group consulted the Cambria County Veterans Office and discovered they have found gravestones that belonged to veterans of the revolutionary and civil wars.

“It was an honor. It was more work than we expected but it was fun, amazing and interesting. We learned a lot,” Coy said.

And, to celebrate the American Legion’s discovery, a flag-raising ceremony and celebration will be held Sunday, August 29 at the Historic Angus Cemetary beginning at 11 a.m. The rededication ceremony is open to the public.