Burglary suspect sought after taking drugs, cash from Huntingdon County home

CASSVILLE BORO, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Huntingdon are looking for information after a home was broken into on Monday afternoon.
Troopers report that the home, on Water Street in Cassville Boro, was broken into around 4:30 p.m. on July 27, 2020. The suspect(s) then left the area in an unkown direction.
Reported stolen was:
Silver Pocket Watch with Silver Chain – Value $200
Gold Pocket Watch with Gold Chain – Value $100
World War II Bayonets – Value $100
Hydrocodone
Gabapentin
Methylcarbinol
Cash – $83
Change – Roughly $5
Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.