Burglary suspect sought after taking drugs, cash from Huntingdon County home

CASSVILLE BORO, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Huntingdon are looking for information after a home was broken into on Monday afternoon.

Troopers report that the home, on Water Street in Cassville Boro, was broken into around 4:30 p.m. on July 27, 2020. The suspect(s) then left the area in an unkown direction.

Reported stolen was:

Silver Pocket Watch with Silver Chain – Value $200

Gold Pocket Watch with Gold Chain – Value $100

World War II Bayonets – Value $100

Hydrocodone

Gabapentin

Methylcarbinol

Cash – $83

Change – Roughly $5

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.