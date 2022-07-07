BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A chase through multiple yards and corn fields led to the arrest of a Bedford man accused of burglarizing someone’s home.

Troopers were dispatched July 6 at around 10:45 a.m. to a home on Bedford Valley Road in Cumberland Township for a report of a burglary in progress, according to the complaint.

MATTHEW KOONTZ, 30 (BEDFORD COUNTY PRISON)

The homeowners reported to police that a man, later identified as 30-year-old Matthew Koontz, was seen taking scrap metal from their shed and a battery from a white pickup truck. The homeowner also noticed 100 gallons of Deisel fuel were missing and said that Koontz drove off into the woods behind the home in a dark color Dodge truck.

While canvassing the area, Koontz was located. When approached, he fled from the roadway and through a field. Two other Troopers spotted Koontz back on Main Road in Bedford where they activated their lights. Koontz then reportedly started driving in reverse on Main Road, away from state police, before veering off the road and into another field.

From there, troopers reported that they followed Koontz as he drove through various yards and cut across multiple roads before driving into another field and hitting a ditch. He exited the Dodge and police took him into custody without further incident.

Police noted that various stolen items fell out of the bed of the truck during the chase and that Koontz had a passenger in the truck with him.

Koontz is now facing multiple felony charges including burglary, theft, criminal trespassing, and agricultural vandalism. He was placed in Bedford County Prison on $75,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.