Burglary in Somerset County leaves police searching for information

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Somerset are looking for information after a burglary that took place on July 9, 2020.

Sometime between the hours of 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. and unknown person(s) forcibly entered a home on Berlin Plank Road.

Reported stolen was a Playstation 3, 40″ TV, 2 $50 Sheetz gift gards, 2 $30 Giant Eagle gift cards, and $2,800 in cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.