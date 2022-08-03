SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for two suspects they say broke into a discount store and tried to make off with a safe in the early morning Wednesday hours.

Police were called to Country Bargains Variety Discount Store at 801 Barn Street in Hooversville for a burglary that happened around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Upon arrival, Troopers saw a broken window at the store. They reviewed security footage and say the two suspects pictured below ransacked the store and tried to remove a safe through the window they entered.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

Per PA Crimestoppers: All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.