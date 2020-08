MEYERSDALE BOROUGH, SOMESET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a stolen gun from a residence in Somerset County after someone had broken into the man’s home.

Troopers report that no force was used to gain entry to the home on Large Street on August 7, 2020.

The unknown suspect(s) stole the homeowner’s .22 caliber revolver pistol and ammunition, valued at $210.

The revolver is gun-metal in color with a brown plastic handle.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Somerset.