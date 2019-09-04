Burglar steals $6,000 from Clearfield County bar

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Clearfield County are investigating after someone stole more than $6,000 from a bar.

According to police, someone broke into the Scotchmen Bar in Osceola Borough Tuesday morning between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

The suspect forced their way in through the front door, broke into the three Pennsylvania skills machines and stole the money inside.

A neighbor heard the commotion and walked over to investigate. That’s when police say the suspect ran to a Silver Cadillac CTS parked behind the bar and drove off on Water Street towards Sandy Ridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.