CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township.

Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler were stolen.

The total items stolen include:

Blue cooler ($65 value)

Shovels and racks ($50 value)

Air conditioner ($400 value)

Glass gun case ($200 value)

Dark walnut 1947 35 Remington

Dark walnut 22 pump action rifle

Black 22 magnum pistol

Turkey brown Stevens 20 gauge double barrel shotgun

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.