STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is in jail after being found inside someone else’s home wearing one of the residents clothing, according to the State College Police Department.

Police got a call of an unknown female inside a house at the 1000 block of North Atherton Street just a little after 12 p.m. on Thursday. According to police, when they entered the house they found Amanda Lingenfelter, 27, with a gray backpack that had items in it from the home along with a dog leash and tennis ball.

When police tried to speak to Lingenfelter she said that she lived at the house, but kept giving the wrong address and also gave them a false name along with two different date of births. Police got a phone number from her and were then able to ID he, according to the criminal complaint.

A resident told police that Lingenfelter was wearing jeans, tank top, a cardigan and two pairs of sun glasses that belonged to them and that the items she had in her possession were stolen. Police reported that she had over $200 worth of items on her.

After Lingenfelter was taken to the police department, police said that they found two separate packages with .6 grams each of suspected meth in them.

Lingenfelter faces burglary, trespassing and other charges. She is currently housed in Centre County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for June 8. She has bail set at $25,000.