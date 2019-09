ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It wasn’t a picture perfect day today for a long motorcycle ride, but that didn’t matter to Burgi’s Low-Life Riders.

They took off this morning for their 16th annual charity ride.

Since 2003, they’s been taking this trek to help local children with serious medical problems.

This year’s event benefits Ava Miduri, Harper Sigrist, and Liam Wirtner.

All three children are fighting cancer.