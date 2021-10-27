Bullet holes found in electronic billboard, state police investigate

police investigations_1548708208120.jpg.jpg

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after bullet holes were found in the side of an electronic billboard in Upper Turkeyfoot Township.

The incident happened Monday, Oct. 25, at 7:35 a.m. where an individual fired shots at a Kingwood Church of God electronic billboard on 5957 Kingwood Road in Somerset County, according to police.

Police say that there were two bullet holes on the side of the billboard that left it out of use. The billboard was repaired after suffering damage from a similar incident that happened on Oct. 5.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset at (814)-445-4104.

