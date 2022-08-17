WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from?

In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed by stomping on home plate when they score a run. This is thanks to one of the team’s biggest supporters, Carmine Calderone.

Calderone is a 21-year-old ball player for the Bradford team in the Challenger Little League. The league offers a baseball program for players with physical and intellectual disabilities.

After losing to Keystone in July, Hollidaysburg stuck around and watched the Bradford team play and even congratulated them afterward.

“They just ran on the field, stepped on the base, started encouraging everybody,” Erin Bridge, one of the Bradford Challenger Little League coaches, said.

Josh Bridge, another coach for the Bradford Challenger Little League, said Hollidaysburg was just fantastic about staying after their game.

“Giving them some space and coaching and mentoring them to play the game as well as they could,” Josh said.

While watching, Hollidaysburg made notice of Calderone’s celebration of choice, throwing up bullhorns. The two teams then began exchanging videos, encouraging each other, keeping the bull theme and their friendship intact.

Erin and Josh started the Bradford Challenger team earlier this year with their daughter Delaney, who also plays on the team. They wanted to make something that’s even bigger than the World Series.

“The biggest thing is inclusivity,” Erin said. “It doesn’t matter, everybody loves the game of baseball and to play it with each other, why not?”

Calderone, among many others, will be cheering on the Tigers on Thursday as they take on Pearland, Texas, at 7 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN.