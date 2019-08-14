Bull Pen in Tyrone Re-Opens

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bull Pen Restaurant and Lounge in Tyrone is now open to the public, after an extended absence.

The longtime restaurant officially re-opened last night under new ownership.

It also underwent renovations that added thirteen TV’s, a brand new menu and remodeling of the restaurant and bar area.

Partner John Russell says people in Tyrone are excited to have a space where the community can come together for dinner.

“There’s a lot of people that I even saw last night that I haven’t seen in years and that were excited to have that back, on a place where the community can come together and see each other” John Russell, Partner, Bull Pen Restaurant and Lounge

Ownership also plans to make renovations on the banquet area and has a live performance by “Jampact” next Friday.