Bull Pen in Tyrone Re-Opens

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bull Pen Restaurant and Lounge in Tyrone is now open to the public, after an extended absence.
The longtime restaurant officially re-opened last night under new ownership.
It also underwent renovations that added thirteen TV’s, a brand new menu and remodeling of the restaurant and bar area.
Partner John Russell says people in Tyrone are excited to have a space where the community can come together for dinner.
“There’s a lot of people that I even saw last night that I haven’t seen in years and that were excited to have that back, on a place where the community can come together and see each other”John Russell, Partner, Bull Pen Restaurant and Lounge
Ownership also plans to make renovations on the banquet area and has a live performance by “Jampact” next Friday.