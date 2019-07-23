Bugler dedicated to honoring veterans works to save tradition

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local firefighter is getting the word out about a shortage of bugle players for service members’ memorial services.

Captain Harry Dillon from the Hookies Fire Company started sounding taps when he was in grade school. Now, decades later, he wants anyone young or old to consider taking up the craft.

“This day in age, the buglers are few and far between,” he said.

Dillon is a part of Bugles Across America, an organization that provides live taps for funeral and memorial services for fallen service members.

“People that served in the military deserve to have live taps or people that served in the first responders or ranks, as well, or in scouts or in any kind of organization as such. You know, if you’ve put the time in you deserve a live bugler,” he said.

Dillon said there’s been a shortage of live buglers for a while. He said live taps showed our veterans and first responders the respect they deserve.

“Our batteries don’t die during performances, like some people’s do, so that’s another thing that can upset some people, and it’s happened before,” he said.

Captain Dillon said anyone young or old can get involved with Bugles Across America or Taps for Veterans, which is a similar organization. He added he was instilled with pride for honoring our veterans at a young, and he’ll continue to play as long as he can.