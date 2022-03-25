BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A reported $5 million budget reduction at Penn State Altoona has students speaking up with concern about the future of their campus.

“There has been a felt tension on our campus,” said Penn State Altoona student Jenna Cumming.

Cumming said the budget cut was presented to students and faculty during a town hall this week and that it could lead to the loss of courses, facilities, and jobs at the commonwealth campus.

“It’s insulting to these campuses,” said Cumming. “It’s important to have just as many opportunities and offerings at these campuses.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

In a statement to WTAJ, Nick Jones, executive vice president & provost of Penn State University, said:

“As Penn State navigates through financial challenges, primarily induced by the unexpected impacts of the pandemic, all units across the University have been subject to budget rescissions and are tasked with finding areas within their units where reductions in expenditures can be made to absorb them. This is a complex process and campus leadership teams across the university are taking a careful and thoughtful approach to determine how to most effectively reduce their expenditures while continuing to provide a high-quality education and Penn State experience for our students.

“At Penn State Altoona, a comprehensive approach is being taken as that campus plans for the next several fiscal years. Planning involves a thorough review of academic programs, courses, facilities, and staffing, with the campus evaluating all available options. Ultimately, the University is focused on meeting the educational needs of its students and providing them with opportunities to best position them for success in their chosen field after graduation. Part of this review is the normal, annual process of looking at courses and programs that may no longer be relevant or have low enrollment due to changing interests in various professions and fields of study. Every campus is different, and local leadership will make decisions about the best way to effect these expense reductions locally.”