Brushfire burns eight acres of land

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A brush fire in Centre County scorches multiple acres of land.

WTAJ has learned that the fire was started when a tree fell into a power line in Houston Township.

Responders arrived at South Eagle Valley road to put out the blaze.

The fire presented challenges for the firefighters how arrives to douse the flames.

“The difficulty with this fire was that we had some variable winds, some steep terrain, some light fuels, as you can see, that it is just real fine timbers.”

The fire burned eight acres of land in Houston township.

This comes after several brush fires occurred in the area from a dry and warm winter.