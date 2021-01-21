Brothers Pizza and Italian Restaurant’s coat drive ends Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Brothers Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Centre Hall is holding a coat drive, and they’re asking for gently used coats, scarves, gloves and hats.

According to the manager of the restaurant Marie Porter, while this is the third year they’ve held the drive, this is the most they’ve ever collected, thanks to the community.

“In total we’ve maybe collected almost 200 jackets or coats including sweatshirts and things like that so it’s been a really, really, good response for sure,” said Porter.

Brothers will collect the warm items up until Saturday.

The donations will go to the Salvation Army in State College