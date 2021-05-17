Brothers charged with assault after fight involving machete

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Meyersdale brothers are facing assault charges involving a deadly weapon after a fight between the two turned violent.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 13 when brothers Gary Romesberg, 55, and Wayne Romesberg, 62, got in a physical altercation at 315 Hill Street around 8:40 p.m. G. Romesberg had grabbed a machete before confronting his brother according to state police.

The brothers had engaged in a verbal argument in the middle of the street before W. Romesberg punched his brother in the face causing him to fall to the ground. G. Romesberg then struck W. Romesberg in the forehead with the machete causing a large laceration. W. Romesberg reportedly took the machete from his brother and struck him multiple times with it slashing the back of his head, right forearm and right shin.

Two men broke up the fight after the brothers ended up on the ground. W. Romesberg reportedly left the scene to be taken to the Meyersdale Hospital for his injuries. Troopers later made contact with W. Romesberg at the hospital where they observed his injury.

Both men are facing charges including felony aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 27.