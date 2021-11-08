Brookville’s ‘Victorian Christmas’ canceled for second straight year

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A holiday tradition in Jefferson county has been called off for a second straight year. Brookville’s “Victorian Christmas” celebration will be put on hold again this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to restrictions, and the need to access the inside of businesses for hours at a time, Karen Allgeier, the vice president of Brookville’s Borough Council said they decided to side against the tradition at the borough’s most recent council meeting. Allgeier also said a dwindling number of volunteers also played a part in siding against it. The loss of this historic part of the history of the downtown was disheartening for the community.



“Everyone really enjoyed that and I think the people that actually did the window scenes really enjoyed it as well. A few years ago my sisters and us dressed up in the Victorian… It was gorgeous,” said Lucia Ross, a nearby resident who has attended the Victorian display in years past.

Brookville Borough councils vice president Karen Allgeier said they hope the tradition can return in the future, once restrictions loosen. But until then, they will incorporate the victorian Christmas into their “Light up night” parade that takes place on Black Friday.