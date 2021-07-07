Brookville woman’s quick response after motorcycle crash prove to be life-saving

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A crash that involved a motorcycle and pick-up truck killed one Punxsutawney man, and also left a woman injured. The collision happened along Rte 36 in Rose Township and could have been far worse if one person wasn’t in the right place at the right time.

“My body just took over. Everything else was kind of went black. I just started going, like I just started doing what I knew to do,” said Kristian Fiscus, a 22-year-old Brookville resident. She just graduated from Clarion University, where she earned a degree in nursing. On Monday, she put that degree to use, as she performed life-saving CPR in the moments following the crash.

She just started working at Penn Highlands DuBois, in their emergency department. To many, Kristian is a hero, but to her, she did what she knows best.

“I didn’t think I did like anything superheroic or anything. Like I did, I was trained to do this, it’s what I went to school for you know,” Fiscus said, at the thought of her being a hero. “But my mom has been telling me ‘you saved somebody’s life. To you that might not be a big deal but to everyone else that’s amazing.’”

Jefferson County’s emergency services director Tracy Zents said the minutes between an accident, and when first responders arrive are critical moments. He added that Kristian being there, was likely was the difference between life and death.

“It could save a life. It’s very important and it could be somebody that they know, being the first ones there. It’s very important, and we truly appreciate what she did,” Zents said.

Monday’s events left an impact on Kristian that will remain with her for the rest of her life. But it also reassured her she entered the field she wants to be in.

“I went into nursing because I really wanted to help people, I like caring for people. I like knowing that I’m there even when nobody else is,” Fiscus said.

Kristian also said that she has spoken with the family of the woman who survived the crash, and said they are extremely thankful she was there and helped to save her life.