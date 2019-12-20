Brookville woman charged with DUI after crashing into tree

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville woman has been charged with DUI after crashing into a tree December 2.

Police say they received a call from a person who said the 60-year-old female crashed into a tree on E. Main Street and then asked for help so she wouldn’t get a DUI.

According to police, when they arrived on scene, the driver was uninjured, but had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath.

The unidentified driver was taken to the hospital for a blood test, which confirmed her BAC was at 0.19%.