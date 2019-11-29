Brookville traffic stop turns into drug charges for driver

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Brookville arrested an 18-year-old woman late Thanksgiving night, into Friday, when they found drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

The woman was stopped for illegal window tint when police noticed a “moderate odor” of marijuana coming from in the car.

The woman first claimed that a friend of hers was in the car earlier and had medical marijuana with them.

After searching, police found 8 packaged bags with marijuana, an amphetamine pill, and several items used to contain, store, prepare, and smoke marijuana.

The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

