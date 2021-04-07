Police: Brookville man threatened to kill 6 children

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill six children.

Vincenzo G. Giambanco, 35, of Brookville is facing two felony counts of terroristic threats and one misdemeanor count of harassment.

Police said they were contacted by Jefferson County Children and Youth Services March 24 for video/audio files that showed alleged terroristic threats. According to the charges filed, Giambanco is believed to be the person threatening to kill children in the recordings.

Police say one of the recordings has a male voice saying “Might as well move on to number 2,3,4,5 and 6. Because at that point it’s all the same. Once I killed one, I might as well kill them all. That’s exactly what I’ll do…” Another video reportedly shows a young child crying and a male voice in the background saying he would “crack your cranium if you don’t get her to stop crying.” Police believe Giambanco is the voice in both of these recordings.

When police took Giambanco into custody on probable cause of terroristic threats, he said he does not remember saying those things. He told police he has a tendency to exaggerate or vocalize his feelings but does not intend harm, according to the charges filed.

Police said Giambanco said he shows interest in serial killers and their crimes but has no intentions of harming anyone himself. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 4.