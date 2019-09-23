Brookville school spreads kindness with week of activities

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Brookville students are participating in a week that aims to encourage inclusion and eliminate school violence.

This week is Start with Hello Week.

It’s a nationwide initiative started by the Sandy Hook Promise, which was formed after a mass school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Each day of the week, students and teachers are challenged to do something to brighten the day of those around them.

Monday, students dressed in Hawaiian gear and were encouraged to say hi and high five everyone.

“The initiative of the district this year is to make kids feel like they’re included and they’re wanted and identify the kids who are struggling a little sooner and get them the support they need,” guidance counselor Kristen Drake said.

Brookville’s schedule for the week:

H- Monday — “Hi’s and High Five’s” to everyone you see! Wear your Hawaiian shirt and accessories as we say “Aloha”!

E- Tuesday — “Encourage everyone” – write a compliment to a teacher or classmate. Wear bright colors to brighten someone’s day!

L- Wednesday — “Learn the names of other students”- Ask the name of people you don’t know- on the school bus, on the playground and in the cafeteria! Wear comfy clothes so you get comfortable greeting new people!

L- Thursday — “Look for people who need you”- Pay attention to others who are sitting alone at lunch or help someone in class. Go out of your way to do something kind for others. Wear your favorite outfit to school today!

O- Friday — “Own it day”- Make it your job to smile and be friendly. Be the person who smiles at others, greets people and calls them by name. Wear your Raider gear to show people that being kind is the way we do things at Brookville.