JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said theft and vandalism occurred at Walter Dick Memorial Park in Brookville.

Brookville Police said multiple security lights from the park area were stolen. Additionally, buildings in the park were vandalized, including tearing vents off of building doorways.

Damages are estimated at a total of more than $10,000.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Brookville Police at 814-849-5323.