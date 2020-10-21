Brookville police arrest suspect after assistance from Chicago P.D.

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were called to the Truck Stops of America for a retail theft that ended up involving help from the Chicago Police.

Brookville police responded to the call just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Oct. 20. Through the course of the investigation, they say the suspect was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items from Chicago to Pennsylvania. They also provided police with fake identification.

During the investigation, police were able to determine the suspect’s name and discovered numerous aliases and two FBI numbers. The discovery came after cooperation with the Jefferson County 911 center, Jefferson County Jail Live Scan, and the Chicago Police Department.

The suspect was placed in the Jefferson County Jail and bail was later set at $120,000.