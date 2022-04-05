BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hometown Market is holding a fundraiser for Brookville Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) one year after the Dept. saved the market from burning to the ground.

The fundraising day takes place Wednesday, April 6 and the Hometown Market will donate 10% of the store sales to the fire department.

On March 30, 2021, a fire broke out at the Brookville Home Market and the BVFD responded, putting the fire out and saving the building from extensive damage.

“The men and women of the Brookville fire department vow to serve and protect the life and property of the Borough of Brookville, Jefferson County and we couldn`t be more grateful for their commitment and service to the community,” the Home Market said in a release.

The public is welcome and encouraged to head out and shop at that Brookville location at 53 West Taylor Street on April 6, and help support the Brookville Fire Department as well as give a local market your business.