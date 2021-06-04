Brookville Laurel Festival returns beginning next weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With celebrations returning for the summer, the historic Brookville Laurel Festival will take place beginning June 12.

Located in downtown Brookville from Jun 12 through 20, the festival will feature classic traditions, such as the parade and a family fun night.

There will also be new events, such as Hometown Hero Banner Day June 17. Banners are going to be raced to honor town veterans with a memorial dedication following the event.

“We’re all about a community here and being together,” Lu Ann Murray said. “It’s a pretty tight-knit community. There’s a lot of activities for everybody. It’s a very friendly festival for the entire family. Everybody will be out and socializing.”

Those who attend the event will also have a chance to get a first glance at the Greenberg Cadillac Museum.

To see a full list of events, you can visit the Brookville Laurel Festival’s website.