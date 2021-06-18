Brookville Laurel Festival enters home stretch amidst successful return

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – People of Brookville have welcomed their long-standing Brookville Laurel Festival back with open arms. The town’s main street was packed, as folks were out enjoyinging the beautiful weather.

The festival started Saturday, June 12, and will wrap up on Sunday the 20th.

Patrons had the opportunity to enjoy one of the festival’s annual staples, the chicken BBQ, cooked fresh by the Pine Creek Volunteer fire department.

After the event was canceled last year, everyone in the community finally got to get their hands on some chicken and support their local fire department.

“We’ve had people pre-ordering for weeks. You know, everyone’s excited, everybody waits for it, year after year,” Jordan young, the assistant chief of the Pine Creek fire department said. “We get those people that call and text us all week long: ‘hey im ready for the chicken, I’ve been waiting since last year.’ So, they are always excited for the Pine Creek chicken”