Brookville high school teacher/coach charged with DUI

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville Police have charged a teacher/basketball coach with DUI after finding his blood-alcohol level to be more than three times the legal limit.

The incident happened just after midnight on February 16, 2020. Police report that they were responding to a call at Sheetz on 300 West Main street for an intoxicated driver when they came across the teacher.

It’s reported that he admitted to driving his truck to Sheetz from a local bar. He submitted to a series of field sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment during all of them.

Police say that he was taken to Penn-Highlands Brookville for a blood draw that showed his BAC to be .273%

Charges were filed through the magistrate’s office.