Brookville drug bust reveals over $9,000 worth of meth

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation into the sale of crystal meth in Brookville led police to arrest five people who were supplying the drug throughout Jefferson County.

According to the report, Brookville Police got together with the Jefferson County Drug Task Force to conduct multiple buys of crystal meth from an apartment on the 100 block of North White Street in early March of 2020.

Police say that three people were arrested earlier in 2020 from the sales but did not give their names for safety reasons.

According to the press release, two additional people were arrested on June 12, 2020 in relation to the incident that were involved in a larger drug trafficking ring being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Brookville Police and the Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized over $9,000 worth of crystal meth, a stolen 9mm pistol with over 100 rounds of ammunition, more than $2,000 worth of cash, and a number of other controlled drugs from the investigation.