Police: 2 broke into Jefferson County home, assaulted resident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Jefferson County men face charges after police said they broke into a residence and assaulted a person inside.

Shawn M. Cieleski, 43, of Brookville and Gavin T. Park, 22, of Summerville were charged in relation to the incident that happened April 28 at a home in Brookville.

The victim told police he was in bed with his girlfriend at 11:35 p.m. when Cieleski allegedly kicked the door into the apartment and jumped on the bed, hitting him several times with his fist. The victim told police there was another man there with Cieleski, but he wasn’t sure who he was. Cieleski allegedly told the other man, later identified as Park, to grab a softball bat, but it was never used, according to the charges filed.

Cieleski reportedly sent messages to the victim’s girlfriend, saying the victim needed to come outside or he was going to “bash the door in.” Police said the door frame was cracked and there was damage on the door itself from being kicked.

Cieleski was taken into custody without incident at his residence. When he was interviewed by police, he said he didn’t break into the residence and the door was open. He later admitted to “using some force” to open a door at the top of the stairs. Cieleski said he remembered grabbing the victim. but after that, it “went foggy” until he heard the victim’s girlfriend yelling at him.

Police noted Cieleski repeatedly said during the interview that he made a mistake by going over to the residence. When police asked about the other man that was with him, Cieleski said he was alone, according to the charges filed.

Park was arrested and taken in for questioning April 29. Park told police he and Cieleski were drinking at a bar when Cieleski said the two were going to go somewhere. Park said Cieleski told him to grab a softball bat from his vehicle. The two got into Cieleski’s truck and drove to the residence, where Cieleski immediately got out of the truck and went inside, according to the criminal complaint. Park told police he was about 20-30 steps behind and by the time he made it up the stairs, Cieleski was already hitting the victim.

Park said he stood by in a connecting room but did not go inside the room where Cieleski and the victim were. Cieleski allegedly asked Park to “get the bat” and when Park refused the two men left the residence and returned to the bar. Park said Cieleski told him he would have another beer and wait for the police to show up and arrest him while Park went home, according to the charges filed.

Park has been charged with one felony count of burglary, along with criminal trespass, terroristic threats and harassment. Cieleski has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault,, terroristic threats, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Both suspects have preliminary hearings scheduled for May 4.