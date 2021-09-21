Brookville Borough purchases historic Phillip Taylor house

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The historic Phillip Taylor house in Brookville is now under the ownership of the borough after Brookville’s borough council approved purchasing the Phillip Taylor house at its latest council meeting.

The borough bought the building for about $91,000 in a sheriff’s sale, according to borough manager Dana Rooney. Built in 1868, the historic building was originally the residence for Phillip Taylor. After he died, it was used by the WRC as a relief home for civil war veterans and their wives. Most recently, the building served as a mental health facility up until closing in 2019.

Since 2019, the building has not been in use, and Rooney said the borough is now looking at what to use the building for in the future.

“We’re determining what is going to be the best use for the property. We felt compelled to purchase the property as it is directly connected to our building,” Rooney said. “Make sure that it remains intact during that time, and make sure that it has potential for the community.”

The borough is currently examining the inside of the property, to determine what work will need to be done to restore it, but Rooney did say there is lots of work needed. No work will be done to the outside of the Phillip Taylor house to keep its historical features.