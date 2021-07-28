Bronx man charged after high-speed chase in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bronx, NY man is facing charges after a high-speed chase over the Fourth of July weekend in Centre County where drugs were also found.

Police report that the 31-year-old from New York was being pulled over on I-80 on July 4th, just before 5 p.m. The man then took off at a high rate of speed, leading police on a chase in his Dodge Charger through Snow Shoe Township.

The pursuit finally ended after the man pulled over due to traffic blocking both lanes of travel and having nowhere else to go.

ARREST

According to the report, after arresting the driver, he showed signs of impairment and was found to be in possession of several bags of marijuana and paraphernalia.