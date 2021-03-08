Bronx man caught driving reported stolen car on I-80

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bronx, N.Y. man is in jail after state police say he was driving a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 Saturday morning.
Mohamadou Touray, 29, was traveling on I-80 at 108 mph in a 2020 Land Rover Evoque, according to state police. Touray did not have a license, registration or insurance on his person. He said he picked up the SUV in Ohio for his father, according to the charges filed.
State police noted he couldn’t give a name or location of where he got the vehicle. They confirmed it was stolen out of New York.
Touray is currently in Centre County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10.