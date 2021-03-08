Bronx man caught driving reported stolen car on I-80

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bronx, N.Y. man is in jail after state police say he was driving a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 Saturday morning.

Mohamadou Touray, 29, was traveling on I-80 at 108 mph in a 2020 Land Rover Evoque, according to state police. Touray did not have a license, registration or insurance on his person. He said he picked up the SUV in Ohio for his father, according to the charges filed.

Mohamadou Touray

State police noted he couldn’t give a name or location of where he got the vehicle. They confirmed it was stolen out of New York.

Touray is currently in Centre County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10.