BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Brockway is holding their 56th annual old-fashioned Fourth of July with a bustling celebration.

The events are held right in town and include a variety of activities from basketball tournaments, free swimming, music, food, races, car shows, and much more.

The day’s activities will lead to a parade beginning at 6:00 p.m. and the grand finale fireworks show which starts at approximately 9:45 p.m.

This annual event draws many people and one of the planning committee chairmen said it’s like a homecoming. “People, come back for this, this is their hometown. People plan vacations coming back to town around this date. It benefits just bringing back family to do and seeing people do things and have fun,” said Jeff Ganaoksy.

Many people enjoy the Fourth of July and it is also a way for local fire companies to come together and help support the local community.

“My favorite part is when all the local fire departments come to Brockway and we get to enjoy the camaraderie of those people. For me, it’s a time to support the community and see the community come out and support our town and fire department,” Deputy Chief Devin Trentini said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

On top of everything going on around the Brockway community, the fire company was able to sell over 4,000 donuts just before noon selling out in just half the day.

The annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July takes place every year and you can find more information on their website here.