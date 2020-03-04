DuBois, Brockway schools issue warning about potential predator contacting students online

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School sent a letter to parents warning of a potential predator reaching out to students on social media.

The letter said a Snapchat user with the name “Chrisrunstheroc” was contacting female students, posing as an incoming student.

The schools said for some neighboring students in the DuBois school district, the person would get aggressive telling them to “never leave him on read again” and asking them about their sexual experiences.

DuBois Area School District also sent out a letter.

“Some reports involve this individual posing as an incoming male student saying that he is transferring from Florida and will be enrolling as a new student promptly,” the DuBois letter said. “Shortly after the friend request is accepted, the actor becomes aggressive in his messages and seeks inappropriate information, sexual in nature.”

The school said the potential predator has not contacted any male students, and is asking anyone contacted by the individual to contact local authorities.

“We highly encourage parents/ guardians to talk with their student about internet safety and making wise choices with communicating and befriending unknown sources on social media,” DuBois Area School District said.

Students believe the person also has an Instagram account.