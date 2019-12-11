Closings & Delays
Brockway police chief resigns

BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– Brockway Borough is without a police chief after he left for a new position.

Brockway Borough Police Chief Terry Young left to work full-time at the Sandy Township Police Department.

Township manager Shawn Arbaugh said Young’s first day full-time was Tuesday.

Arbaugh said he was working there part-time for the past several months.

According to the Courier Express, Young referred to his decision as a retirement from Brockway.

WTAJ’s calls to the Brockway Borough were not returned Wednesday.

