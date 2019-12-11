Brockway police chief resigns

BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– Brockway Borough is without a police chief after he left for a new position.
Brockway Borough Police Chief Terry Young left to work full-time at the Sandy Township Police Department.
Township manager Shawn Arbaugh said Young’s first day full-time was Tuesday.
Arbaugh said he was working there part-time for the past several months.
According to the Courier Express, Young referred to his decision as a retirement from Brockway.
WTAJ’s calls to the Brockway Borough were not returned Wednesday.