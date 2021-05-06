Brockway Historical Society calls on members of the community to help update “The Brockway Story”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Brockway will celebrate its 200th birthday next year.

In honor of the milestone, the Brockway Area Historical Society is going to be publishing a new volume of the towns book, “A Brockway Story.”

First published in 1986, it tells the history of Brockway’s first 164 years, and now the historical society is calling on the people to fill in the last 36 years.

“We need the community. We need the people that were involved in these events to step up and say ‘okay, we’ll try to write down what we remember,'” Fay Trentini, the vice president of the historical society said.

The new volume will be written by six local historians and authors who will hear the public’s thoughts and ideas on May 12 at The Brockwayville Depot.