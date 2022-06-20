JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brockway Jr. Senior High School is hosting a camp exploration this week to learn about manufacturing companies in the area.

Students in grades 7-12 are learning valuable skills needed to work in various industries. Specifically, this week is for manufacturing companies. The camps begin at Brockway Junior-Senior High School from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Each week there is a different variation of companies involved.

A group of students were taken to the Phoenix Sintered Metals LLC where they were given a tour of the facility. They were able to have one on one instruction in each part of the complex.

“I think it would be a pretty fun thing to do, but at the same time decently serious so you don’t mess anything up.” said eighth-grade student Hayden Irwin.

Later this week students will be visiting, Beverage Air, Gasbarre Products Inc. and Miller Fabrication, where students get to complete hands-on activities and learn from the experts.

Colleen Prechtl, Project coordinator for Workforce Solutions in North Central Pa. with the Workforce Development Board for the region, talked about the importance of the camp in this region.

“We are doing camp exploration because it allows students to see what manufacturing careers we have in our area. A lot of students don’t realize we have the same careers as Pittsburgh and Philadelphia or a larger city. So they think their opportunities are limited by where we live since we live in a rural community,” Prechtl said. “By showing the plants and careers within the plants they get to see that they have the same options as large cities so we hope to keep future workforce here.”

Students can still sign up for these camps. They are open to anyone in grades 7-12. Contact Colleen Prechtl at cprechtl@ncwdb.org