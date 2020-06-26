Brockway celebrating diversity with peaceful rally

BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Brockway will gather this evening for a diversity rally, in lieu of protests happening across the county.

The event was organized by Jo Stoneberg, owner of Balayage Salon and Spa in Brockway.

She says the goal is to educate people on why rallies are happening across the country to spark change in their community.

“We live in a predominately white area around here, so we don’t have the opportunity to experience a lot of different cultures, so I think that is something that is very important for us to educate ourselves on so that’s kinda where this came about,” Stoneberg said.

The event will feature food and music, and the rally will start at 6 pm tonight. Many local businesses will be participating in this event, and Stoneberg stresses this is a peaceful, family friendly event,