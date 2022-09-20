JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brockway Area School District School Board approved the bids for a new multi-purpose facility.

The new facility will be a 104-foot by 74-foot structure and will be a new gymnasium that connects to the existing multi-purpose room.

The new building will allow more than one sports team to use it. It will also be used by classes during the school year.

The final price for the new building is estimated at $1,882,518.

“Over the years the school district has been extremely responsible for the allocation of financial resources the school districts philosophy has always been to do what is best for our students when coaches parents and students shared their concerns with the school board about the lack of practice facilities for all of our student-athletes the board felt compelled to find a solution to the problem,” Superintendent Jeff Vizza said.

Vizza also added that the funding for the project will be completed by a loan and other school savings. The local taxes will not rise with the new facility.