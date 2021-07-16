Brockway Area School District approves health and safety plan for upcoming school year

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brockway Area School District is the latest on the list of schools that will not require masks this upcoming school year.

The district unanimously voted to approve its health and safety plan. The health and safety plan states fully vaccinated staff and students do not have to mask up. It also says anyone unvaccinated will be recommended to wear one.

The district’s superintendent Jeff Zinna said they may also examine the possibility staggering release times is something they’re examining…

He also said the school district will continue to follow guidance by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC, calling the plan a living document, and that they will change their guidelines as they see fit.